Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Acushnet worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.02.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

