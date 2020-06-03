Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.67. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.