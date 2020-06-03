Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,302 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Neenah worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $880.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NP shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

