Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 181,946 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.60% of Nlight worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nlight by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nlight by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. Nlight Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $829.82 million, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.78.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

