Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,823 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Axis Capital worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,866.50 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In related news, CEO Albert Benchimol purchased 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,863.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,864 shares of company stock worth $485,980. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

