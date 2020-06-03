Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,178 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of CTS worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $14,347,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $688.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.83. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTS. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

