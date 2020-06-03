Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,489 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.81% of New Senior Investment Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 256,739 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 543,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,663,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 214,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Milner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at $509,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 189,500 shares of company stock worth $1,082,300. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of SNR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.66. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

