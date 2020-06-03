Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,905 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Benchmark Electronics worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $771.65 million, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.07. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

