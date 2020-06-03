Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,837 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after buying an additional 377,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,868,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

