Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,010.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.