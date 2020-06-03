Berenberg Bank Raises Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Price Target to GBX 400

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Codemasters Group stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.37) on Wednesday. Codemasters Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The firm has a market cap of $508.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

