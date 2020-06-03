BidaskClub Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Sell

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

