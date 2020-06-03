Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $493.91

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $493.91 and last traded at $493.91, with a volume of 3519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.93 and its 200 day moving average is $388.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

