BlackRock Inc. Acquires 334,613 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.49% of Bausch Health Companies worth $26,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,143 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BHC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,675,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,363,051 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

