BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $598.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.