BlackRock Inc. Has $26.53 Million Position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of Repay worth $26,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Repay Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

