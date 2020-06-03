BlackRock Inc. Has $26.96 Million Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 364,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of ADT worth $26,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

