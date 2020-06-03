BlackRock Inc. Purchases 52,620 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.72% of MacroGenics worth $27,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MacroGenics Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.71.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

