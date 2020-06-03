Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,242 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,139 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,032,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,775,000 after acquiring an additional 673,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,335,000 after acquiring an additional 569,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,314 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

