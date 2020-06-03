Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 7,663 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

