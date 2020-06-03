Blair William & Co. IL Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $167,951,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,529,000 after purchasing an additional 770,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 392,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,135 shares of company stock worth $711,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

