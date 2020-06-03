Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,061 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UHAL shares. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.17 per share, with a total value of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

