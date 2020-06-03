Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.15.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

