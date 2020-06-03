Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

