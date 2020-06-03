Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Up 17.8%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s stock price was up 17.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 944,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,225,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $101.86 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blue Apron by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.