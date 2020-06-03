Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blue Bird by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Blue Bird by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

