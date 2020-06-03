Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.72, 13,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 447,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCLI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.