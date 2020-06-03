Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BMY opened at $60.65 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 40,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

