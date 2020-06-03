Brokerages Anticipate Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post $5.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $9.12 million. Viewray reported sales of $30.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $50.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.19 million to $59.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.97 million, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $92.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Shares of VRAY opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.81. Viewray has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

