Brokerages Expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

