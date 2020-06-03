Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.82). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 44,421 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $909,297.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,505 shares of company stock worth $3,378,638. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $872.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

