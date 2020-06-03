Bruce Richards Sells 4,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

