Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.78.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average is $204.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,167,000 after purchasing an additional 146,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $126,083,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

