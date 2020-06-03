Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

CZR stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

