Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotia Howard Weill

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotia Howard Weill in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of CM stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

