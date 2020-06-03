Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) PT Lowered to $21.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

NYSE:CGC opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.60. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,803,510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canopy Growth by 65.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 418,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

