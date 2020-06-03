Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) PT Raised to $30.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Laurentian raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

NYSE:CGC opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

