Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Capri worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.