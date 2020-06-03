Card Factory (LON:CARD) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.17).

CARD opened at GBX 40.35 ($0.53) on Wednesday. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.80 ($2.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.57.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

