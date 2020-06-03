Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director David Leslie Adams Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 1st, David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.

CDLX stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 342,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

