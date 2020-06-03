CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,186.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $369,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,625 shares of company stock worth $7,798,509. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARG stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

