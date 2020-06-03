Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

