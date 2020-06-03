Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

NYSE FUN opened at $32.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.88. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tim Fisher acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $769,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

