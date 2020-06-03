Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CEL stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Cellcom Israel has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $477.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cellcom Israel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 47,007.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 427,765 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Cellcom Israel in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 305,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 665.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 159,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

