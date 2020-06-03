Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.63

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 56015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

CERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,206 shares of company stock worth $789,790. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerus by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

