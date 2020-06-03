Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.35

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.35 and last traded at $180.35, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

