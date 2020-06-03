Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $547.45

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $547.45 and last traded at $543.10, with a volume of 4426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.25 and its 200-day moving average is $488.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

