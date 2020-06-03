Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

