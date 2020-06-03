CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter worth $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

In other news, CEO Matthew Lambiase bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Insiders purchased 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

