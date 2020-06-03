CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

CIR stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $321.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

